Youth Arts Camp hopes to inspire kids to get creative

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Mountain Arts Council is inviting young creative minds to enjoy a fun summer experience.

The council is hosting its first ever Youth Arts Camp this month. The goal is to expose kids 9 to 14 years old to different styles of art.

Camp Director Karen DeBord and Council President Dianna Weiner joined Here @ Home to talk about how the different classes will feature activities in photography, painting & sketching, acting, singing and writing.

There is still time to sign up. The camps run July 24 – July 28 and again July 31 – Aug. 4 at the Trinity Ecumenical Parish.

You can sign up online.

