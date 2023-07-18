Free new roof is complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 73-year old woman from Ridgeway has a brand new roof, with work completed on the donated product.
Sharon Harris repaired her own roof by herself after finding a leak, since she couldn’t afford to hire someone.
A local roofing company heard about her story and offered to give her a new roof at no charge – saving Harris a total of $9,700.
They let her pick the color of the new roof and she chose gray.
They are also going to replace her gutters.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.