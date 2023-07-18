Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Free new roof is complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs

Sharon Harris gets a new roof
Sharon Harris gets a new roof(Roger Erdvig)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 73-year old woman from Ridgeway has a brand new roof, with work completed on the donated product.

Sharon Harris repaired her own roof by herself after finding a leak, since she couldn’t afford to hire someone.

A local roofing company heard about her story and offered to give her a new roof at no charge – saving Harris a total of $9,700.

They let her pick the color of the new roof and she chose gray.

They are also going to replace her gutters.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear cub on Market Square in downtown Roanoke
Bear cub safely removed from tree in downtown Roanoke
Increasing chances of storms on Wednesday.
Wildfire smoke lingers with isolated PM storms
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized
Jinez Hairston mugshot
Two charged after pursuit in Martinsville; officer hurt
Bath County missing man found safe

Latest News

Here @ Home: Music and Stress
Understanding music’s power to reduce stress
FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter performs at...
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter coming to Roanoke
Wildfire smoke poses poor air quality for humans and domestic animals, but what about animals...
Unhealthy air impacts more than just humans
Wildfire smoke impact on wildlife - clipped version