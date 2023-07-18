Free new roof is complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 73-year old woman from Ridgeway has a brand new roof, with work completed on the donated product.

Sharon Harris repaired her own roof by herself after finding a leak, since she couldn’t afford to hire someone.

A local roofing company heard about her story and offered to give her a new roof at no charge – saving Harris a total of $9,700.

They let her pick the color of the new roof and she chose gray.

They are also going to replace her gutters.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.