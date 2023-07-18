Birthdays
Airport commission approves new master plan for submission to FAA

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission has approved a new Master Plan that will guide improvements over the next 20 years.

The plan outlines a number of projects the Airport Commission hopes to undertake in the future.

And it includes the runway extension over I-581.

Mike Stewart is Executive Director of the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.

“It’s not a new concept, absolutely from an engineering standpoint it can be done,” Stewart told WDBJ7. “It’s about does it make sense financially? What does it mean for the region? Does it fit with what we’re doing growth-wise in the region?”

The Master Plan now goes to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Virginia Department of Aviation for further review.

