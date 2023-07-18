Birthdays
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter coming to Roanoke

FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter performs at...
FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter performs at KTUphoria 2018 in Wantagh, N.Y.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nick Carter, a member of the boy band Backstreet Boys, is scheduled to perform at Roanoke’s Jefferson Center October 11, 2023.

With his group, Carter had several Billboard Hot 100 pop hits in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, including “As Long as You Love Me,” “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “I Want it That Way” and “Quit Playing Games With My Heart.”

Carter has also released three solo albums.

Opening act is Maddie Poppe, who won season 16 of the TV talent show “American Idol.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21.

