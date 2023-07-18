Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized

Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bear removed from a downtown Roanoke tree Monday night has been euthanized, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

DWR officials told WDBJ7 that during an evaluation of the bear, they determined it was very malnourished and would not survive or thrive in the wild, and would not be able to be rehabilitated.

DWR says the bear only weighed 35 pounds, despite being around a year and a half old. The bear was thought Monday to be a cub.

The bear had climbed tree on Market Square and was removed by Roanoke firefighters and animal control units.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear cub on Market Square in downtown Roanoke
Bear cub safely removed from tree in downtown Roanoke
Increasing chances of storms on Wednesday.
Wildfire smoke lingers with isolated PM storms
Jinez Hairston mugshot
Two charged after pursuit in Martinsville; officer hurt
Bath County missing man found safe
Car catches fire in two-vehicle crash in Roanoke

Latest News

Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Americans bump up spending in June as inflation eases in a strong jobs market
Virginia Driver's License.
Virginians can now indicate blood types on drivers’ licenses
Generic police lights
No arrests made after late night Roanoke shooting
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 18, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 18, 2023