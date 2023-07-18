Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bear removed from a downtown Roanoke tree Monday night has been euthanized, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

DWR officials told WDBJ7 that during an evaluation of the bear, they determined it was very malnourished and would not survive or thrive in the wild, and would not be able to be rehabilitated.

DWR says the bear only weighed 35 pounds, despite being around a year and a half old. The bear was thought Monday to be a cub.

The bear had climbed tree on Market Square and was removed by Roanoke firefighters and animal control units.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.