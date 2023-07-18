Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approves 400-unit development

Botetourt, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Harvest at Blue Ridge project.

The board approved a rezoning and two permits for an 89-acre field.

Harvest at Blue Ridge will develop more than 400 mixed-use residential units. There will be a variety of detached single-family homes, duplexes, cottages, and multi-family units.

Developers said the plan also includes up to 60 thousand square feet of commercial space and open green space.

“We feel like we are part of the community here and want to make this project a part of the community as well. We’re not volume production builders that’s not who we are. We’re trying to do something the right way,” said Developer David Spigle during the meeting.

The developers tell WDBJ7 they plan to work with neighbors and address concerns, such as landscape buffers for privacy and storm water run-off.

The new units will be developed on what was the old Murray Cider Farm property.

You can now watch the meetings online. The July 17th meeting was the first meeting to be streamed.

During that meeting, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors also approved a change to the definition of church.

The change includes daycare and educational activities in the new definition.

During the meeting, officials said churches will be required to meet any building requirements for daycare.

They will also review facilities and make sure all safety measures are met.

Officials say this will expand childcare services in Botetourt.

