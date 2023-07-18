Birthdays
Canadian wildfires impact the U.S. economy

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has crossed borders right into Southwest Virginia, but its impacts go beyond a hazy skyline.

Virginia Tech Economics Professor Jadrian Wooten joined Here @ Home to give a closer look at how much the smoke costs the United States.

Wooten referenced a recently-published study that looked at the impact of smoke days from wildfires over the course of about 15 years.

That data showed the cost of those smoke days is about $5 per person over a three-month earning period.

Wooten said that number seems small at first, but when considering the number of people, the number of smoke days and other factors, the overall cost adds up to about $100 billion worth of lost income every year.

Additionally, the ongoing wildfires in Canada continue to burn because of economic factors, as well as environmental ones. Wooten explained the persistence of the flames can be attributed to a lack of firefighters and a system that relies heavily on volunteers.

Listen to the conversation for more details and follow Wooten’s work here.

