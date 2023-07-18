Care Source mental health agency to expand services in Danville for veterans

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mental health agency in Danville is expanding to help local veterans and active military members.

Calm Source provides mental health, behavioral health, and addiction recovery treatment services to ages 7 and up.

Calm Source is now credentialed with Humana TRICARE, which is the provider of benefits for veterans, their families and dependents.

They are looking to help veterans with their journey to sobriety through a partial hospitalization program.

They say about 22 veterans commit suicide per day in the United States.

“We should have more services,” said Jasmine Sutton Banks, Community Outreach Specialist. “It is very important because these people go and they risk their lives for our country. So, the least that we can do is help them get better because they see a lot of things that we might see on the news, but there’s some things that we don’t know.”

Call 434-835-2370 or visit their website to set up a consultation.

