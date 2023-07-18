Commonwealth Transportation Board advances pedestrian bridge over Route 311

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth Transportation Board has authorized an agreement with the National Park Service, clearing the way for a new pedestrian bridge over Route 311 in Roanoke County.

The bridge will be located near the McAfee Knob parking lot and carry the Appalachian Trail over the highway.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is using $3.2 million in federal highway safety funds to pay for the project.

The National Park Service will own the bridge and maintain it with the help of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club.

