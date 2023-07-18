Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Commonwealth Transportation Board advances pedestrian bridge over Route 311

Commonwealth Transportation Board authorizes agreement with the National Park Service, clearing...
Commonwealth Transportation Board authorizes agreement with the National Park Service, clearing the way for a new pedestrian bridge over route 311 in Roanoke County.(VDOT)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth Transportation Board has authorized an agreement with the National Park Service, clearing the way for a new pedestrian bridge over Route 311 in Roanoke County.

The bridge will be located near the McAfee Knob parking lot and carry the Appalachian Trail over the highway.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is using $3.2 million in federal highway safety funds to pay for the project.

The National Park Service will own the bridge and maintain it with the help of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear cub on Market Square in downtown Roanoke
Bear cub safely removed from tree in downtown Roanoke
A complex of showers and storms enter from the west this evening with scattered coverage.
Wildfire smoke exits as scattered storm move in this evening
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized
Jinez Hairston mugshot
Two charged after pursuit in Martinsville; officer hurt
Bath County missing man found safe

Latest News

Lawmakers receive an update on problems at the Virginia Employment Commission
VEC commissioner cites “tremendous progress,” says more work needs to be done
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge signals December may be too soon for Trump’s classified documents case, but doesn’t set date
Showalter Shooting Warrants
Showalter Shooting Warrants
Former Hokie Christian Darrisaw holds local golf outing to support veterans