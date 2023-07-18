Court documents reveal there was a fight in northwest Roanoke leading up to deadly shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Court documents reveal new details on a Roanoke City shooting that left one person dead on Monday, July 10.

WDBJ7 obtained warrants about the shooting that happened Monday, July 10 on Sigmon Road in Northwest Roanoke.

A witness reports there was a verbal and physical fight between two men leading up to the deadly shooting. The fight led up the street to Showalter Drive, away from the witness’ home.

Court documents state police found 22-year-old James Griffin III dead at a home on Showalter Drive.

Another warrant states a witness reported that text messages sent earlier in the day between these two men resulted in multiple people meeting at the crime scene to engage in the fight.

Police arrested 18-year old Ja’Zion Robertson and charged him with second degree murder for the shooting.

Roanoke Police have previously stated there may be more charges against other people involved with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

