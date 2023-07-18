Birthdays
Enjoy Reggae By the River this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Ready for some Reggae By the River? It’s headed to Buchanan Saturday, July 22.

Jam on the James during the 6th annual event, an evening of live music featuring Sol Roots and Lazy Man Dub Band at Buchanan Town Park.

Admission is $10 at the gate. You’re invited to bring lawn chairs, but no pets, outside coolers or outside food. There will be the Buchanan Chili Burger, hot dogs, Petros and “our World Famous Fries,” according to organizers. There will be additional food vendors set up, activities for children, the opportunity to tie dye your own festival shirt for $15, and beverages from PA Short.

Harry Gleason with the Town of Buchanan, appeared on 7@four to talk about what else to expect.

For more information, click townofbuchanan.com.

