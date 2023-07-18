Former Hokie Christian Darrisaw holds local golf outing to support veterans ahead of Vikings camp

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A former star left tackle for the Hokies, Christian Darrisaw’s life has changed quite a bit since the last time he was back in Blacksburg.

“I haven’t been back here in about two years, so it’s kind of like a lot of bottled-up emotions,” said the former first-round draft pick. “I’m only here for two days, but trying to make the most out of it, go back to campus, check out the stadium and everything like that.”

After these two days, he heads back to Minnesota, where the 24-year-old has blossomed into an elite NFL tackle for the Vikings.

But on Tuesday, he was at the Pete Dye River Course, leading a charity outing with some fellow Hokies, including director of athletics Whit Babcock and former defensive coordinator Bud Foster, in support of the Vittles for Vets organization.

“If it wasn’t for people like him, people like me, who struggle, wouldn’t have good healthy food to eat,” said U.S. Army veteran Terri Jett.

Jett is one of the many recipients of financial assistance for nutritious food from Vittles for Vets.

Fundraising events like Darrisaw’s have helped veterans like her make it through some of the toughest moments after discharge.

“I got involved with Vittles for Vets right after my husband passed away,” said Jett. “I was in a really dark place and, just thinking that somebody appreciated and cared enough to help veterans, it brought me out of that dark place.”

“It was an opportunity for me to raise awareness and give back to these guys,” Darrisaw said. “It’s kind of just like something when you get the opportunity to do something, you kind of want to jump on it. And when I heard about the cause and everything like that, I knew it was something that I wanted to do. And now, we’re here today in Blacksburg, Virginia.”

In a week’s time, Darrisaw will go back to doing his thing as a Viking, but as he thrives as a pro in the Great North, he’s still setting the standard for what it means to be a Hokie.

