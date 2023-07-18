Former NFL players teach safety, technique at Lynchburg Kids & Pros camp

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday in Lynchburg, students and parents got a chance to learn football skills from former NFL players in the Kids and Pros camp at City Stadium.

Kids ages 7-to-13 learned safe tackling and fundamental techniques, while parents learned about concussion safety and character development from former NFL All-Pro Buddy Curry.

“We not only have the kids come out and they’re coached by NFL players and high school coaches, but we have the parents sit in and we have Ortho Virginia talk about concussions and we talk about helmet fitting,” said Curry. “We talk about how to be a good parent these days to their kids and help them maximize their knowledge and growth through the athletics that they play.”

Other former pro instructors included former Atlanta Falcon Bobby Butler, and Virginia Tech alum Ken Oxendine.

Also helping out were members of the Heritage High School team, with coach Brad Bradley calling it part of the Pioneer tradition of giving back before practice kicks off next week.

“A lot of these kids, I’d say probably 90 percent of the kids in Heritage jerseys, have gone through this camp before,” said Bradley. “Being here now over 12 years, I’ve seen a lot of kids come through this camp, and it’s just a great way to give back to the community, and a great way to give back to football here in Lynchburg city.

The camp is also set to make a stop in Curry’s hometown of Danville tomorrow night.

