HumanKind Foster Care expands in Danville to bring 1st Night Bags to children

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - HumanKind Foster Care is expanding its services in Danville.

HumanKind Foster Care is a nonprofit that recruits and trains families to work with children who have experienced traumatic events.

They have locations in Roanoke, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Martinsville and most recently Danville. They are now expanding their services in Danville after noticing an outpouring of support from the community.

“We quickly encountered a really awesome community of families here and people who really cared for the kids,” said Graycen Hurt, Humankind Recruiting and Training Manager. “So, the culture and the community in Danville really inspired us to want to expand and get the word out to see if there were more families like those families in this area.”

They are currently looking to hire two case managers and are in desperate need for foster parents.

“There are a lot of kids that are waiting for placement. We want to be able to provide a robust resource of families, so there’s less wait time and so they can stay in a home until their situation gets rehabbed,” added Hurt.

They also brought their 1st Night Bags program to the Danville office where they provide a bag filled with supplies to each new foster child.

“Kids were coming into care and all that they had to bring their stuff in was a trash bag. For a kid that’s already overwhelmed with moving from their biological home to a foster home, it wasn’t helpful to the situation to be carrying around a trash bag with their stuff,” said Hurt.

With the expansion, they are in need of donations for the bags such as clothes, hygiene items, or toys.

“I remember there was a kid that said he wanted to be a football player when he grew up, and I was a part of his placement. So, I went back and made him a whole bag and put a football in there. He was like, ‘I’ve never had my own football.’ So yeah, it’s just a really, really special program,” explained Hurt.

To apply for the case manager position or become a foster parent visit humankind.org.

