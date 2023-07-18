Birthdays
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a search warrant was served at a home in connection to the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

On July 17, police made entry into a home in Henderson. The specific location was not released, and no other details have been made public.

The multi-platinum recording artist was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. The vehicle he was in had been stopped at a red light in Las Vegas when it happened.

Shot multiple times, the rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a week later.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

