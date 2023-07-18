No arrests made after late night Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is being treated for gunshot wounds after being found in a vehicle Monday night, according to Roanoke Polic.e

Police report that shortly after 11 p.m. July 17, 2023, they encountered a driver near Gilmer Road and Gainesboro Avenue NW suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid until Roanoke Fire and EMS arrived, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Officers determined the person was shot in the 2000 block of Liberty Road NW. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent. Calls and texts may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.