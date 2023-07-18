Roanoke city council adopts Gainsboro Hub Concept Plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Historic Gainsboro community hub concept plan will now be a reality. Roanoke City Council unanimously approved the plan.

Community members who signed up to speak were in favor of the plan. But they wanted to make sure the people who benefited were the same ones who were impacted by urban renewal.

Urban renewal was a program of the ‘50s and ‘60s meant to clear neighborhoods across the United States for economic development. Gainsboro was then a Black thriving neighborhood. Urban renewal scattered a once tightly-knit community.

During the meeting members recalled the thousands of homes, hundreds of businesses, and dozens of churches and schools that are now gone. They want to make sure the new concept plan helps those who were impacted by the changes.

“That if the folks who lived in Gainsboro, who grew up in Gainsboro, who went to get their haircut, who went to Dr. Claytor and went to school and went to church in Gainsboro. If those folks do not benefit from the Gainsboro hub. If my generation doesn’t benefit from the Gainsboro hub then the idea of the Gainsboro really has no value to it,” explained Gainsboro Revisited Creator Jordan Bell.

The Gainsboro community expressed they wanted to see more added to the plan. Things like recreating Henry Street to be a viable African-American community like it used to be. They want to see more green spaces, street lighting, and improved housing.

City Council said they keep engaging the community through the process.

“I want you to also know that you will still have opportunities if you haven’t had an opportunity to engage in the plan so far. I know that it’s a decent plan but I know there is some tweaking that needs to be done and I know that we will all work together to do that because I think we all want a positive outcome for the Gainsboro neighborhood,” said Councilmember Trish White-Boyd.

The current Historic Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan guides development in the area.

City council members expressed wanting to get the plan rolling as soon as possible. They want to make sure community members aren’t waiting years to see the changes.

