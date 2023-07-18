Music has power to reduce stress

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Music therapy has been helping people for decades, but a deeper understanding of music’s ability to reduce stress and anxiety is still being researched.

Ferrum College Professor Jennifer Ayers-Barnard joined Here @ Home to talk more about sound healing and the way music can affect the heart rate, brain waves and breathing of listeners.

The mechanical energy produced by an instrument or voice is picked up by the ear and once processed by the brain, can release chemicals like dopamine that improve a person’s mood, Ayers-Barnard said.

Watch the conversation to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.