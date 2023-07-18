Unhealthy air quality impacts more than just humans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thick wildfire smoke can impact humans, but we may not have thought about other living things being impacted by the poor air quality as well.

“Whether or not you know, individual animals are affected, you know, by the air quality is something we assume is happening. We’re assuming it’s happening, you know, if we see it in cats and dogs and domestic birds, it’s obviously happening in wildlife too. But there hasn’t actually been, as far as I can find, a lot of published information on what that looks like and and you know what those symptoms are, how does it affect them short term and long term. Fire in terms of wildlife isn’t a bad thing. You know, nature needs wildfire to recover and there’s many animals that are so dependent on firebase ecosystems, we lose them if we lose fire.”