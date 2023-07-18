Birthdays
Unhealthy air quality impacts more than just humans

Canadian wildfire smoke has allowed poor air readings once again
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thick wildfire smoke can impact humans, but we may not have thought about other living things being impacted by the poor air quality as well.

The research still needs to be conducted on how much wildfire smoke can impact wildlife.
The research still needs to be conducted on how much wildfire smoke can impact wildlife.
Wildfire smoke poses poor air quality for humans and domestic animals, but what about animals...
Wildfire smoke poses poor air quality for humans and domestic animals, but what about animals roaming in the wild?

“Whether or not you know, individual animals are affected, you know, by the air quality is something we assume is happening. We’re assuming it’s happening, you know, if we see it in cats and dogs and domestic birds, it’s obviously happening in wildlife too. But there hasn’t actually been, as far as I can find, a lot of published information on what that looks like and and you know what those symptoms are, how does it affect them short term and long term. Fire in terms of wildlife isn’t a bad thing. You know, nature needs wildfire to recover and there’s many animals that are so dependent on firebase ecosystems, we lose them if we lose fire.”

Haley Olsen-Hodges; Director of Operations for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

