Virginia ed department updates transgender policy on “privacy, dignity and respect” for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDOE Release) - The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released its updated Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools report. The 2023 policies “restore parental rights in decision making about their child’s identity while protecting the safety and dignity of all students.” according to VDOE, saying the 2021 report “purposefully kept parents in the dark about their child’s health and wellbeing at school.”

“All children in Virginia deserve to have a parent engaged in their life and to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The VDOE updated model policies reaffirm my administration’s continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing, and care. Public comment, input, and concerns were carefully evaluated and assessed to formulate the updated model policies. The Department of Education has delivered policies that empower parents, prohibit discrimination, create a safe and vibrant learning environment by addressing bullying incidents immediately, and protect the privacy and dignity of all students through bathroom policies, athletic procedures, and student identification measures,”.

“There is nothing more important than creating a safe and vibrant learning environment for all our students,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “These policies clarify that parents are the appropriate decision makers regarding their child’s health and wellbeing, and that students are best served when parents, teachers, and school administrators work as a team to support a child’s education. They also affirm that discrimination and bullying of any kind will not be tolerated in Virginia’s public schools.”

“These policies provide families the opportunity to weigh in on their child’s decisions and be a partner in their education,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Lisa Coons. “We are elevating parents and giving them a seat at the table. We encourage all school divisions to review the policies and implement them into their local policies in collaboration with their school boards and community stakeholders.”

Code of Virginia § 22.1-23.3 requires the Virginia Department of Education to adopt model policies concerning the treatment of transgender students in public schools. The Department issues the 2023 Model Policies “to provide clear, accurate, and useful guidance to Virginia school boards that align with statutory provisions,” according to VDOE.

VDOE released this statement:

The Model Policies safeguard parents’ rights with respect to their child. School officials will defer to parents in decisions about a child’s identity, and keep parents informed about their child’s wellbeing. The Model Policies also clarify that a student’s individual needs should be taken into consideration by their school, and schools should attempt to accommodate students with distinctive needs.

The Model Policies promote a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harassment for all students. The policies direct schools to inform parents of bullying incidents within 24 hours and cites to the state “safe harbor” statute that protects against disclosure of certain information that may put a child at risk. The policies also take additional steps to ensure schools protect the privacy and dignity of all students through bathroom policies, student identification measures, athletic policies, and parental involvement.

