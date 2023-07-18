Virginians can now indicate blood types on drivers’ licenses

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says Virginians can now indicate blood type on drivers’ licenses.

The option is to help assist first responders in the event of an emergency.

Virginians have the option to indicate blood type when they renew or replace their licenses or IDs. Residents who are applying for licenses or IDs for the first time must visit a customer service center in person.

When renewing or replacing licenses online, residents will be asked whether they’d like to indicate blood type during the transaction.

“The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “DMV is proud to provide Virginians with options. On your driver’s license or ID, you can indicate not only your blood type, but also your willingness to be an organ donor, your veteran status and can even list important medical indicators.”

