123 employees affected by closure of financial services call center in Danville

(PRNewsfoto/PRA Group)
(PRNewsfoto/PRA Group)(PRNewswire)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As many as 123 employees of the PRA Group in Danville are facing uncertain futures as the Danville location of the financial services company will close in October.

The employees were notified July 18, 2023 of the impending closure, set for October 23.

A company spokesperson released the following statement:

As a global financial services company, we understand the need to stay at the forefront of enhancing the customer experience and to further improve our overall performance. On July 18, we informed our colleagues that we will cease operations at our Danville Regional Office and will consolidate our collection activities across our remaining locations, effective October 20, 2023. We are grateful for the contributions the entire Danville team has made to our business over the past three years, and we recognize the impact this will have on them and their families. We are supporting our colleagues in various ways during this transition, including considering team members for open positions at other locations. For more than 27 years, Norfolk, Virginia, has been home to PRA Group’s global headquarters. We look forward to continuing to grow economic opportunity in the Commonwealth.

