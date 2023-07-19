APEX Center renovation on pace for October puck drop

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Wythe County officials, work has been underway to put an ice rink in the county’s APEX Center since May.

“Our expectation is we’re going to have hockey here at the APEX Center in the fall,” Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins said.

Once complete, the arena is expected to be able to hold between 3,000 and 4,000 fans.

“The team will have 30 home dates here, but they’re also talking about doing adult leagues, youth leagues, free skates, giving people the opportunity to come in and use the ice when it’s not being used for hockey practices or games so that’s a whole new recreation outlet for our community,” Hankins said.

“The team will play in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Right now, Wytheville’s team hasn’t announced a name or color scheme but that could change soon.

“We’re expecting the owner to make an announcement on the team name and logo and colors next week,” Hankins said. “He’s kept that very hidden from us. As far as I know, there’s nobody in our community that knows what that is so there’s a lot of curiosity.”

The County owns the facility and is renting the space to Apex Drive Holdings to book out the facility for hockey and other events.

“I know they’re looking now at doing concerts or looking at doing gun shows, expos all sorts of things that will draw people here and show them what Wythe County has to offer,” Hankins said.

