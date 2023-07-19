Crest Hill Team Room opens Pulaski location

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A new place for afternoon tea has opened its doors in Pulaski.

Crest Hill Tea Room has opened a location at 338 N. Washington Ave in Pulaski.

The shop offers sandwiches, coffees and teas.

Owner, Matthew McClelland, says the shop is perfect for private parties and gatherings or an afternoon lunch.

“I wanted somewhere that I felt like I could kind of give back in a sense that I can make a difference and I felt like Pulaski was the area to do that,” McClelland said. “We can create jobs, we can contribute tax revenue, we can create excitement and encouragement around.”

The shop is currently on a “soft opening schedule” but plans to host a grand opening on August 12th.

