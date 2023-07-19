Isaiah 117 House opens in Lynchburg to help foster children

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.

The organization opened its first location ever in the state of Virginia recently, and the Program Coordinator Dana Guenther joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about it and how it will impact children in the area.

Guenther explained they have spent almost 3 years raising awareness and funds to open the home, and says they’re excited to start welcoming kids there.

Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often hungry, tired, scared, and not allowed to take any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them. Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement.

To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, to volunteer, or donate resources, reach out to them directly at Isaiah117house.com, Lynchburgva@isaiah117house.com or call (423)518-3760 Ext 631.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.