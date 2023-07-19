Birthdays
Juvenile hurt in Roanoke shooting

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A juvenile is being treated for a gunshot wound after being hurt early Wednesday.

Roanoke Police were called about 5:45 a.m. about a juvenile who had shown up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, according to Roanoke PD. Police have determined the shooting likely took place in the 2600 block of Salem Turnpike NW around 4:30 a.m. and have not released specifics about the age of the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

