Kaine introduces legislation to address teacher shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) is proposing legislation to address the shortage of teachers and principals, especially in rural communities.

It’s called the PREP Act, short for Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals.

He says the legislation would help expand teacher training programs and boost diversity in the teacher workforce.

One of the strategies, he said, would focus on teacher’s aides.

“For many reasons, sometimes they haven’t had the time, sometimes they haven’t had the resources, they have not been able to complete the educational credentials to enable them to be full classroom teachers,” Kaine said during a teleconference with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Why not go to this group of people who are already demonstrating they know how to do the job and help them get the credentials they need.”

Kaine introduced the legislation with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

He said they hope to have it added to workforce or education bills that will be considered later this year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.