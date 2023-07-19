Birthdays
Martinsville YMCA to build new facility nearly twice its size

New Martinsville YMCA
New Martinsville YMCA(Martinsville YMCA)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville-Henry County YMCA will be moving into a much larger facility to provide guests with new amenities and add much-needed space.

The Martinsville YMCA was built in 1988.

The YMCA plans to tear down the strip mall on Memorial Boulevard and invest over $20 million to build a brand new 60,000-square-foot facility – nearly twice the size of the current one.

“A lot of people struggle with mental health and COVID certainly didn’t help,” said Brad Kinkema, CEO and Executive Director of the YMCA. “What we found is people want to come back where they can talk to friends, build relationships, get mentally healthy, physically healthy, and that’s the place for the Y. The current facility doesn’t allow us to do all that we’re capable of doing, so that’s why we’re looking at this expansion.”

The new YMCA will include a splash pad, a larger gym, two pools, and outdoor athletic courts. It will also have an Early Learning Center that will provide infant and toddler childcare for over 90 kids.

“The new facility will have an Early Learning Center in it which is desperately needed in the community. People can’t find work if they have a young one and can’t find care for them. So, this will be a big step for the community as well,” added Kinkema.

They expect to open the new YMCA in 4 to 5 years. They plan to sell the old one to someone who will create value for the community.

“Building a Y like this that serves the community will mean a lot more than just growing membership. It will mean companies will be interested in coming in here because they’ll see what their workers and their staff will have. It will mean community revitalization. So, it’ll be a huge win for Martinsville and Henry County,” explained Kinkema.

They are currently finishing up community listening sessions and will soon begin the funding process.

