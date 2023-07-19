McAlister’s Deli giving away tea Thursday

Birthdays
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - McAlister’s Deli is celebrating its 15th annual Free Tea Day by offering each customer a free 32-ounce cup of the deli’s “Famous Tea.”

Teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with 1 flavor shot, and the new limited-time flavor, PassionBerry.

Free tea is limited to one tea per person in-store. Four teas are the maximum per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app and tea orders are subject to delivery and convenience fees. The offer excludes third-party delivery orders and is valid only July 20, 2023 at all McAlister’s locations, including in Blacksburg, Lynchburg and Roanoke.

