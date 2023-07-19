Birthdays
Mingle at the Market is Saturday in Vinton

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mingle at the Market summer concert series is underway, with the next one set for Saturday, July 22 at the Vinton Farmers’ Market.

It’s set for 7-10 p.m. with a $7 admission; kids under 12 get in with no charge. There will be two bands and two food trucks.

Angie Chewning, executive director of the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce, visited 7@four with more information.

