Mingle at the Market is Saturday in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mingle at the Market summer concert series is underway, with the next one set for Saturday, July 22 at the Vinton Farmers’ Market.

It’s set for 7-10 p.m. with a $7 admission; kids under 12 get in with no charge. There will be two bands and two food trucks.

Angie Chewning, executive director of the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce, visited 7@four with more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.