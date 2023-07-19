Nationwide search continues for new Roanoke City police chief

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The nationwide search for the new Roanoke City Police Department chief continues.

The search is being conducted by a consulting group that specializes in leadership positions within public safety. A third party recruiter reports receiving 22 applications for the position before the posting closed.

“The applicant pool is being evaluated so the best applicants can be presented to City Administration for consideration,” said a spokesperson.

The police chief opening is one of 36 vacant sworn positions within the department. This includes the open police chief position, a lieutenant, a sergeant, and 33 police officers. That is 36 vacant positions out of 245 budgeted sworn-only positions at the agency.

Interim Chief Jerry Stokes says it’s difficult to recruit when their pay is behind that of other local agencies.

“You know the county and Salem recently made some big significant jumps, Roanoke County and Salem made significant jumps in their starting pay,” explained Stokes. “So, that can sometimes be a struggle. But we have a lot more to offer quite frankly than they do - lots of different opportunities.”

Stokes says one of his goals is to recruit people from the Star City.

“If you get local people who want to do something in their community, younger folks that are starting to look for that career, that’s one of the things I want to be able to do is something for my community,” added Stokes. “So, if we look for people in Roanoke, I think we would have a good pool of folks to bring into our organization.”

Stokes says it’s a competitive market nationally and locally. Whether the city will increase pay is a conversation for Stokes, the future police chief, and the city manager.

