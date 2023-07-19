New jobs expected with rail equipment manufacturer expansion in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A manufacturer for heavy rail and rail transit industries worldwide, Wabtec Corporation, will invest $2.7 million to expand its existing Graham-White facility in the City of Salem, to accommodate the relocation of its pneumatically controlled braking systems manufacturing lines, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Virginia competed with Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Mexico for this project, which will create 38 jobs, according to Youngkin.

“As a leading global provider of transportation solutions, we are proud of our long history of manufacturing excellence in Salem and delighted to be expanding our operations there,” said Mike Fetsko, President of Wabtec’s Freight & Industrial Components business. “Wabtec’s collaborative relationship with the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the business-friendly approach from state and local agencies, provided us with the confidence to make this significant investment. With new products and additional high-quality manufacturing jobs, our expansion in Salem represents our continued commitment to the community and its key role in supporting Wabtec’s future growth.”

“With a century-long relationship in the region, it was important for area leaders to ensure Wabtec’s continued success. We applaud Wabtec’s leadership selecting Salem as a site for continued growth for many years to come. In addition, we thank the local and regional efforts by the City of Salem, Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, Center for Manufacturing Excellence in SWVA, and Roanoke Regional Partnership,” said Dave Robbins, City of Salem EDA Chair.

“Wabtec Corporation’s expansion of its Salem facility fuels the resurgence of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Virginia, and we thank the company for its long-term commitment to the Commonwealth as a valued employer,” said Youngkin. “The Roanoke Region offers the skilled workforce and custom solutions to support Wabtec’s continued growth, and we are confident they will thrive for the next 100 years in Virginia.”

“We are proud that Wabtec Corporation is able to relocate its braking systems production lines to the Salem plant due to the robust manufacturing talent in place in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The growth of our existing businesses is vital to the Commonwealth’s economic vitality, and we thank Wabtec for strengthening Virginia’s manufacturing sector and creating 38 new jobs.”

