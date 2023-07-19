Piedmont Arts to host first ever open mic series ‘Make Some Noise’

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts is launching its first ever open mic series.

Starting Thursday night at 7, the first Make Some Noise event will take place at the art museum.

Guests are invited to grab the mic and express themselves through music, poetry, comedy, or spoken word in a creative space. Slots will be capped at five minutes so that everyone gets a chance to share their work.

Local author and founder of Rudy’s Girl Media, Natalie Hodge, will be the guest host.

“It’s an opportunity to make space in our programming and in our community for artists to come and have a venue to express themselves and share their work with a lovely, supportive audience,” said Lauren Ellis, Piedmont Arts Programs and Public Relations Coordinator.

Admission is free but there will be a cash bar. Participants can sign up at the door.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.