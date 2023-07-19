Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/WPTA/Gray News) - A man who was mowing along Interstate 69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just before noon when a semi struck a mowing tractor that was contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The crash site was about three miles north of Auburn.

Officials said the driver of the mower was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne where he was listed in critical condition.

The semitruck driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for chemicals, which WNDU reports are required by law in all crashes involving serious injury or death.

WPTA reports a criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing, as authorities believe the driver of the semi was impaired.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for four hours between Auburn and Waterloo for cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU and WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized
Scattered storms may deliver downpours and localized flooding concerns Thursday afternoon.
Alert Day Thursday: Scattered storms bring localized flood risk
Bear cub on Market Square in downtown Roanoke
Bear cub safely removed from tree in downtown Roanoke
Generic police lights
No arrests made after late night Roanoke shooting
Smith Mountain Lake.
Barge on Smith Mountain Lake overturns

Latest News

Senator Tim Kaine submits bipartisan legislation to ease teacher shortage.
Senator Kaine proposing bill to address teacher shortage
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
A 6-foot 'doomsday' fish surprises deep sea divers
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021.
No drug test for ‘Rust’ movie armorer in upcoming trial over fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin