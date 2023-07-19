Rail Yard Dawgs coach headlines first Virginia Hockey Lab camp

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - If you ask some current and former members of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, to be successful on the ice, it takes a lot of bark, bite, and training.

That’s what led head coach Dan Bremner and player Vojtech Zemlicka to organize the first ever Virginia Hockey Lab camp.

“One of the things that Zem and I wanted to put together when we though about doing these camps was not the traditional 30 kids on the ice doing the same thing with one instructor,” begins coach Bremner. “We wanted to break it down a bit more. Much more specific and trying to work in smaller groups and trying to teach fine skills, learn some hockey IQ, basically the whole gambit of playing hockey, we’re trying to get a little bit of everything in.”

The five-day camp gives nearly 70 young hockey players a deeper understanding of the game.

“We’re trying to do things a little different,” adds Zemlicka. “We focus a lot on talking to the players, instructing them, instead of just running them through a drill. We believe that instructing and being a student of the game goes way further.”

While this is the first VHL camp, Coach Bremner has been involved with youth instruction for a while, and he says he’s seen the sport grow following the Daws President’s Cup win.

“One hand washes the other. You see season tickets going up for the for the Dawgs games, you also see memberships or signups for Learn to Skate, Learn to Play going through the roof after a championship win from us. So both ways you’re seeing the enthusiasm.”

“They have a championship mindset,” adds 13-year-old participant Luke Kenney.

“Always having a good attitude, positive attitude, not a lot of negative stuff, it’s pretty good to have them near you and be role models for you.”

Brining together players and coaches from near and far, all for the love of the game.

“Having coaches from different areas as well as players is even better because the players are going to see what it is like to compete from a different state, different areas, as well as learn different things from different cultures,” explains Zemlicka. “My favorite thing by far is to just see them improve and how passionate about the game they are. I’m very passionate about the game and that’s why I’ve been doing it since I was three years old and it’s all about having fun.”

