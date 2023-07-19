Roanoke City interim police chief reports decrease in shootings, gang involvement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is reporting a 7 percent decrease in the number of both deadly and non-deadly shootings this year compared to 2022.

Interim Chief Jerry Stokes told WDBJ7 the police department is seeing less involvement in the city’s gangs, and the multiple resource groups available could be a factor in that decrease.

Gun violence is an ongoing issue in the city, and Chief Stokes explained it’s going to take everyone cooperating to see change.

”People’s unwillingness to assist us hinders a family or a victim from getting justice,” Chief Stokes said.

Police use the phrase ‘See something, say something’ all the time, but for families like Bobbie Casey who are waiting for closure, it can carry a different meaning.

“How can you go to sleep at night knowing you killed somebody?” Casey said.

Casey has been waiting four years for answers on who shot and killed his daughter, Kyyona Casey. Chief Stokes explained RPD assigned a cold case detective to find out what happened.

“It’s not that we’re completely ignorant of what occurred or who may have been involved, but we live in a country where we have to have facts to prosecute someone,” Chief Stokes said.

Kyyona Casey’s case is one of many in Roanoke City involving young people. But Stokes said they are starting to see change.

“Based on what I reported to the [Gun Violence Prevention Commission on Tuesday night], it’s not concentrated in younger people anymore,” Chief Stokes said. “It’s spread out a little bit amongst the age.”

Chief Stokes explained RESET’s mentoring program and clinics providing mental health resources are showing results.

“This year we don’t have as many gang and group involvement incidents, people that are associated with that as either a victim or an offender,” Chief Stokes said. “It appears that we can say, yeah, looks like maybe we’re doing something to kind of break that cycle of getting involved in gangs.”

But that violence still exists in the city.

“Our community doesn’t like this and is intolerant of that [violence], and that is why the whole city has a response to this,” Chief Stokes said.

Chief Stokes explained RPD’s response includes working with Collaboration Reform Initiative, where current training tactics are assessed and agencies work together.

“We can do what they call peer exchanges, in other words will we will visit there and see how they’re doing their work,” Chief Stokes said.

It’s not a ‘one solution fits all’, but police and gun violence victims, like Bobbie Casey, are hoping the community can do their part, too.

“Somebody sees something, this is Roanoke,” Casey said. “You not getting away in Roanoke without nobody seeing nothing.”

WDBJ7 did ask the police department to share the data from Tuesday night’s gun violence prevention commission citing the decrease in gang involvement. We will keep you updated as soon as we get that information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.