Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke City students receive free physicals ahead of school year

Students receive free school physicals at Bradley Free Clinic.
Students receive free school physicals at Bradley Free Clinic.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple organizations are trying to make sure kids can go back to school.

Bradley Free ClinicVirginia Tech Carilion School of MedicineRoanoke City Public Schools, and the Roanoke City Health Department are partnering to give families free health check-ups.

Dozens of Roanoke City Public School students have received school physicals at no cost. The partnership focuses on helping low-income, immigrant, and refugee children. As of June, 184 students have been served by the clinic.

Medical students like Brandon Ganjineh say they are volunteering to give back to their communities. It is also an opportunity for them to learn about translation within the medical field and work with people from other cultures.

“We had this problem where kids weren’t able to get seen because they’re that many pediatricians in the area or because they didn’t have insurance... or other reasons that would be delaying them from entering school,” explained Ganjineh. “So, this clinic really started because Dr. (Vydia) Permashwar wanted these kids to be able to go to school and not be held back because of a really easy thing like a physical.”

To be eligible, students and their families must not have access to health insurance.

For families who qualify, their children receive a complete physical exam, which includes vitals, vaccines provided by the Roanoke Health Department, blood work, and vision screenings. Officials say that some of the most common diagnoses they see are tooth decay, developmental delays, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder from their often long and grueling journeys.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized
A front will trigger several showers and storms through Thursday.
Thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday
Bear cub on Market Square in downtown Roanoke
Bear cub safely removed from tree in downtown Roanoke
Generic police lights
No arrests made after late night Roanoke shooting
Smith Mountain Lake.
Barge on Smith Mountain Lake overturns

Latest News

Meredith Burrow enjoys the sweet moments with her 9-year-old daughter, Meg
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke County mom of three says counseling is helping her cope with child’s chronic condition
Calm Source
Calm Source mental health agency to expand services in Danville for veterans
Calm Source Veteran Health
Calm Source Veteran Health
Here @ Home: Music and Stress
Music has power to reduce stress