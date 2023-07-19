Roanoke City students receive free physicals ahead of school year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple organizations are trying to make sure kids can go back to school.

Bradley Free Clinic, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Roanoke City Public Schools, and the Roanoke City Health Department are partnering to give families free health check-ups.

Dozens of Roanoke City Public School students have received school physicals at no cost. The partnership focuses on helping low-income, immigrant, and refugee children. As of June, 184 students have been served by the clinic.

Medical students like Brandon Ganjineh say they are volunteering to give back to their communities. It is also an opportunity for them to learn about translation within the medical field and work with people from other cultures.

“We had this problem where kids weren’t able to get seen because they’re that many pediatricians in the area or because they didn’t have insurance... or other reasons that would be delaying them from entering school,” explained Ganjineh. “So, this clinic really started because Dr. (Vydia) Permashwar wanted these kids to be able to go to school and not be held back because of a really easy thing like a physical.”

To be eligible, students and their families must not have access to health insurance.

For families who qualify, their children receive a complete physical exam, which includes vitals, vaccines provided by the Roanoke Health Department, blood work, and vision screenings. Officials say that some of the most common diagnoses they see are tooth decay, developmental delays, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder from their often long and grueling journeys.

