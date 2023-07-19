Birthdays
South Boston police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The South Boston Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a murder at an apartment complex on Poplar Creek Street.

According to the agency, investigators have arrest warrants for Javante Jordan on charges of second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a gun by a felon.

Police say on July 16 around 3:38 a.m., police were called for reports of gunshots near the Willow Oak Apartment Complex in the Town of South Boston.

Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting in a rear parking area. While officers were investigating on scene, Quaheim N. Chandler, 25, was brought to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a press release issued Wednesday evening, police said Jordan got into a fight with Chandler, took out a gun and fired multiple times at him. One bullet hit Chandler’s upper torso.

Police say Jordan is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7273 or 434-476-3334.

