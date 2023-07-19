We haven’t seen the last of the wildfire smoke from Canada

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Smoke-filled skies have been the headline of this summer in the Blue Ridge, although wildfires can’t be found anywhere nearby. In fact, these wildfires originate in an entirely different country, yet we are still experiencing record-breaking air pollution levels over 2,500 miles away.

Canada has experienced its worst wildfire season ever, and conditions continue to worsen as drought and heat intensify. Over 27 million acres, larger than the state of Kentucky, have burned since January 1. On average, about 2 million acres burn in Canada annually.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says that this year is record-breaking.

We're experiencing a record breaking fire season in Canada. With 8.8 M hectares burned to date, the month of June was extremely busy with mobilizations, especially internationally.



Here's an overview of all the resources mobilized through CIFFC in June. pic.twitter.com/sQqL1l9ms3 — CIFFC (@CIFFC) July 5, 2023

As of July 19, there were nearly 900 active fires in Canada, and over 4,200 this year. Over 500 of the active fires are labeled “out of control.”

The country broke a nearly 30-year record in June when it surpassed 18 million acres burned. But this time, it happened in only six months instead of 12.

WHY THIS YEAR IS SO BAD

Canada’s wildfire season typically runs from April through September. However, this year had an active start.

Ongoing drought has been a huge contributor to the severity of this season. As of June, 60% of Canada is experiencing some form of drought. Seventy-six percent of the country’s agriculture lies within these drought-impacted areas.

(In case you missed it: Learn how wildfires impact wildlife)

Hot weather and lightning have been the main cause of ignition for hundreds of fires across Canada. The heat causes water to evaporate from trees, leaves, and other plants, making them more flammable. Dry vegetation is the perfect fuel for wildfires.

Humans can also easily spark wildfire from a campfire, cigarette, stalled vehicle or fireworks.

Now, emergency personnel are overwhelmed and outnumbered. Many firefighters are traveling from other countries to help.

Canada has declared its highest level of National Fire Preparedness, a level five, to communicate the difficulties of managing the flames. This level has remained in effect since May 11.

Many provinces in Canada are experiencing the catastrophic impacts of an active season. British Columbia ended 2022 with 272 fires. This year, it’s already surpassed 1,000.

“All Fire Zones have seen significant lightning activity in the past week, leading to an increase in new starts,” B.C. Wildfire Service said in an update on July 13. “The intensity of many of the current wildfires in B.C. is too high for direct attack methods, and smoke is interfering with aviation.”

The smoke produced by wildfires in Canada has now caught wind with the upper atmosphere, sending it thousands of miles from the source. This is why the East Coast has seen on-and-off smoke appearances since June.

Because the smoke is linked to wind, it can come and go depending on the current weather pattern. This means we could see the smoke again before wildfire season is over.

For current Roanoke air quality levels, check out the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

WHY IS SMOKE SO HARMFUL?

Wildfire smoke is a mixture of carbon monoxide, water vapor and other hazardous air pollutants.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, particulate matter (PM) is the main health threat with smoke. There are many types of particles in the environment. Course particles (PM 10-2.5) are usually generated from construction or agriculture. Wildfire smoke is primarily made of fine particles (PM 2.5). These particles can be 30x smaller than the diameter of human hair, making it easy to ingest.

HEALTH IMPACTS FROM SMOKE

Multiple studies show that wildfire smoke has very harmful effects on our health.

Smoke can make anyone sick, but is especially harmful to elders, children, pregnant women and people with preexisting heart and respiratory conditions.

Immediate health effects from smoke inhalation include coughing, stinging eyes, a scratchy throat, headaches, tiredness, and difficulty breathing.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying indoors if prompted by emergency officials, and to keep your home’s air filters as clean as possible.

CANADA’S ONGOING CLIMATE CRISIS

Wildfires, often ignited by lightning strikes or human activity, are getting worse with climate change. According to a report released in 2019, Canada is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world.

Increased warming will contribute to heightened drought, which will make wildfires more common.

“Extreme hot temperatures will become more frequent and more intense,” according to the 2019 report. “This will increase the severity of heatwaves and contribute to increased drought and wildfire risks.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.