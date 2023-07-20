Birthdays
Danville Police looking for robber

Surveillance photo of Danville robber... 7.20.23
Surveillance photo of Danville robber... 7.20.23(Danville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon, July 20, in the 900 block of South Main Street. Police have not been more specific about the location or circumstances of the robbery.

Police say the robber is a Black male in his 50s or 60s, who was wearing a white shirt, ball cap, jeans and a COVID mask. He was driving a white work van with North Carolina license plates.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or 911. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

