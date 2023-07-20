Expert on health care and homelessness helps Roanoke Rescue Mission celebrate 75th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Roanoke Rescue Mission celebrates its 75th anniversary, a leading voice on health care and homelessness is sharing her perspective in western Virginia.

Stephanie Sullivan is the CEO of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, and she was the keynote speaker for a Rescue Mission event Thursday night.

In Roanoke and across the country, a growing number of people is experiencing homelessness. And Sullivan said organizations like the Rescue Mission need the community’s full support.

“This is not just a Boston issue or a Roanoke issue,” Sullivan said in an interview. “Unfortunately, they are very similar. I think the nation and really the world are experiencing the same things. We’re all trying to bring resources together and support each other and advocate for policy that supports improvements around housing.”

Sullivan toured the Rescue Mission Thursday afternoon, and said she was impressed with the staff and the services they provide.

She said she also views the visit as an opportunity to share information. With a small number of organizations addressing a huge need, Sullivan said any support they can offer each other is important.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.