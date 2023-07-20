Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Expert on health care and homelessness helps Roanoke Rescue Mission celebrate 75th anniversary

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Roanoke Rescue Mission celebrates its 75th anniversary, a leading voice on health care and homelessness is sharing her perspective in western Virginia.

Stephanie Sullivan is the CEO of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, and she was the keynote speaker for a Rescue Mission event Thursday night.

In Roanoke and across the country, a growing number of people is experiencing homelessness. And Sullivan said organizations like the Rescue Mission need the community’s full support.

“This is not just a Boston issue or a Roanoke issue,” Sullivan said in an interview. “Unfortunately, they are very similar. I think the nation and really the world are experiencing the same things. We’re all trying to bring resources together and support each other and advocate for policy that supports improvements around housing.”

Sullivan toured the Rescue Mission Thursday afternoon, and said she was impressed with the staff and the services they provide.

She said she also views the visit as an opportunity to share information. With a small number of organizations addressing a huge need, Sullivan said any support they can offer each other is important.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered storms may deliver downpours and localized flooding concerns Thursday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Isolated evening storms may be severe
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized
Green June Beetle
You may be seeing more shiny, green beetles this year
Sharon Harris gets a new roof
Free new roof is complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs

Latest News

Health Care/Homelessness Expert Visits Roanoke
Health Care/Homelessness Expert Visits Roanoke
EnVision Center Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
EnVision Center Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Tiny Miss of America National Pageant Underway
Tiny Miss of America National Pageant Underway
Around 50 contestants from all over the country are competing for the title of Tiny Miss of...
Tiny Miss of America national pageant underway