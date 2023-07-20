Birthdays
Iron Tree Brewing Co. hosts fundraiser for FACC

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 20, 2023
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg brewery is partnering with community organizations to give back.

July 20, Iron Tree Brewing Co. partnered with Friends of Animal Care and Control for Barks, Brews and Tacos. 20 percent of sales went to the group and the Cabo Fish Taco food truck was onsite.

Iron Tree owner Seth Locklear says the brewery likes to give back to different organizations throughout the year.

“This is just one way that we can get back to the community,” he said. “The community gives well to us; it’s just nice to give and take and makes us feel like we can be a good part as much as we can.”

Locklear says the brewery is open to partnering with other interested community organizations. To contact the brewery. email seth@irontreebrewing.com

Health Care/Homelessness Expert Visits Roanoke
EnVision Center Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Tiny Miss of America National Pageant Underway
