Montgomery Museum of Art and History celebrates the railroad

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is celebrating its rich railroad history with a special exhibit and art show.

The Museum’s Executive Director. Casey Jenkins, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the history of the railroad and why it was such a hub of activity to the area.

He talked about the “Let’s Go to the Depot” history exhibit, where members of the Museum and other local artists have participated in a railroad-themed art show. Photographs, watercolors, oils, acrylics, pen and ink drawings, and even wood scroll-work are represented.

41 pieces by 20 artists of trains and related items will be on display from July 18 – September 8. You can view the pictures online and vote for your favorite at montgomerymuseum.org/exhibits/railroad-theme-show, but even better, go in and see for yourself.

The closing reception is September 7, 5:00 -7:00 pm at the museum.

People’s Choice voting will allow only one vote per person, and voting will close at 6:00 pm the day of the reception with awards presented at 6:30 pm.

