Nelson County man arrested in connection with child sexual assault investigation

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with an investigation into an alleged child sexual assault.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a property on Laurel Road in Shipman, Virginia. Deputies charged Raymond Uttaro, 64, with multiple charges including:

18.2-48 - Abduction with intent to extort money or for immoral purpose

18.2-53.1 - Use or display of firearm in committing felony (two counts)

18.2-61 - Rape (two counts)

18.2-63 - Carnal knowledge of child between thirteen and fifteen years of age (two counts)

18.2-67.1 - Forcible sodomy (three counts)

18.2-67.2 - Object sexual penetration (four counts)

18.2-67.3 - Aggravated Sexual Battery (four counts)

18.2-67.4:2 - Sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age (two counts)

18.2-255 - Distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18 (four counts)

18.2-374.1 - Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography

18.2-374.3 - Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

18.2-374.4 - Display of child pornography or grooming video or materials to a child

Uttaro was held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.