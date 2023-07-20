Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Nelson County man arrested in connection with child sexual assault investigation

Uttaro was held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Uttaro was held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with an investigation into an alleged child sexual assault.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a property on Laurel Road in Shipman, Virginia. Deputies charged Raymond Uttaro, 64, with multiple charges including:

18.2-48 - Abduction with intent to extort money or for immoral purpose

18.2-53.1 - Use or display of firearm in committing felony (two counts)

18.2-61 - Rape (two counts)

18.2-63 - Carnal knowledge of child between thirteen and fifteen years of age (two counts)

18.2-67.1 - Forcible sodomy (three counts)

18.2-67.2 - Object sexual penetration (four counts)

18.2-67.3 - Aggravated Sexual Battery (four counts)

18.2-67.4:2 - Sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age (two counts)

18.2-255 - Distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18 (four counts)

18.2-374.1 - Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography

18.2-374.3 - Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

18.2-374.4 - Display of child pornography or grooming video or materials to a child

Uttaro was held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered storms may deliver downpours and localized flooding concerns Thursday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms bring localized flood risk
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized
Sharon Harris gets a new roof
Free new roof is complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs
Teen hurt in Roanoke shooting
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

Latest News

Scattered storms may deliver downpours and localized flooding concerns Thursday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms bring localized flood risk
Once complete, the arena is expected to be able to hold between 3,000 and 4,000 fans.
APEX Center renovation on pace for October puck drop
Owner, Matthew McClelland, says the shop is perfect for private parties and gatherings or an...
Crest Hill Tea Room opens Pulaski location
Roanoke's Envision Center set to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
Roanoke’s Envision Center set to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday