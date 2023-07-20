Powerball jackpot run generates $22.2M for Virginia education

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - The jackpot-winning ticket from the July 19 Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, but the Commonwealth still greatly benefitted. During the 38 drawings of the jackpot run that began in April and ended with the $1 billion drawing Wednesday night, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $22.2 million in profit, according to Virginia Lottery. By law, all that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

In this drawing alone, more than 96,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000. Two tickets won $100,000 in Wednesday night’s drawing. The $100,000 winning tickets were bought at Harris Teeter at 1216 Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake and 7-Eleven at 5664 Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, and the Powerball number was 24. One ticket nationwide matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. That ticket was bought in California. The jackpot is now $20 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app. Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets can be bought up until 10:00 the evening of each drawing.

The profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth, according to lottery officials. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.