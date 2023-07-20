Birthdays
Roanoke company flooded with requests for water filters

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke company has been inundated this summer with requests for water filters.

Representatives of Culligan were guests on 7@four to talk about options they offer, along with resources.

Family-owned Culligan has been a part of Roanoke since the 1950s and had been at the same location on Williamson Road since 1960. They moved last year to a bigger location in Salem.

