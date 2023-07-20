Roanoke EnVision Center has accessible resources for career opportunities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The unveiling at the Roanoke EnVision Center Thursday showcased a variety of resources from partner agencies including non-profits, government agencies, and businesses.

“It will empower folks to be better, it will empower folks to want to succeed, it will empower folks to help their community,” says the President of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Eric Sichau. “Folks in this center are probably future business owners and entrepreneurs.”

The center’s new features include:

Community Garden: A vibrant space for individuals to cultivate their gardening skills, foster community connections, and enjoy the benefits of fresh produce.

Daily Free Summer Lunches: Nutritious and delicious meals are provided daily, ensuring summer students and local youth have access to quality food.

Youth Activities: Events focusing on health, education, and arts for youth in the community.

Job Readiness and Computer Literacy Courses: In partnership with HumanKind, the EnVision Center offers comprehensive courses to enhance job readiness and develop essential computer literacy skills, empowering individuals to thrive in the digital age.

Free Mental Health Services: In collaboration with FSRV (Family Service of Roanoke Valley), the EnVision Center provides free mental health services, promoting emotional well-being and supporting those in need.

College Opportunities with Virginia Western: As a proud partner of Virginia Western, the EnVision Center assists community members in exploring and pursuing higher education, unlocking a pathway to success.

“Even down from folks who have been dealing with trauma for generations,” says the Director of Community Support Services/Housing Authority, Greg Goodman. “Getting that free mental wellness and feeling good about themselves and overcoming some of those barriers.”

Collaboration with Family Services of Roanoke Valley, or FSRV, offers support to those in need.

“Our mission here in this space is to build trust with the community,” says the Chief Program Officer at Family Service of Roanoke Valley, Jamie Starkey. “To let them know that we are nonbiased and non-judgmental safe people that they could talk to and remove the barriers around transportation, to be able to walk across the street and access services or come from within the community.”

The overall goal is to partner together to see success stories happen within the community.

“The entire region is important, and we need the entire region to work together, and we need the entire region to thrive so that we can all thrive,” added Sichau.

