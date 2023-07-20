Roanoke’s Envision Center set to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We first told you about the new Envision Center back in October. On Thursday morning leaders are hosting the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Roanoke Envision Center offers a wide range of services. Services people can find at the center include:

“Community Garden: A vibrant space for individuals to cultivate their gardening skills, foster community connections, and enjoy the benefits of fresh produce.

Daily Free Summer Lunches: Nutritious and delicious meals are provided daily, ensuring summer students and local youth have access to quality food.

Youth Activities: A variety of events focusing on health, education, and arts for youth in the community.

Job Readiness and Computer Literacy Courses: In partnership with HumanKind, the EnVision Center now offers comprehensive courses to enhance job readiness and develop essential computer literacy skills, empowering individuals to thrive in the digital age.

Free Mental Health Services: In collaboration with FSRV (Family Service of Roanoke Valley), the EnVision Center provides free mental health services, promoting emotional well-being and offering support to those in need.

College Opportunities with Virginia Western: As a proud partner of Virginia Western, the EnVision Center assists community members in exploring and pursuing higher education, unlocking a pathway to success.”

The new center is located where the old Melrose library used to be.

Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority has made renovations over the past year and on Thursday they are celebrating.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore the new facilities. There will be light refreshments and conversations about uplifting every community.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. on Salem Turnpike, NW.

