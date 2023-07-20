Summer program highlights career and technical education in Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This fall, high school students in the city of Roanoke will have 20 Career and Technical Education programs to choose from. This summer, middle school students are getting a taste of what the school division has to offer.

Students from across the city are taking part in the 5-5-5 career camp at the Roanoke Technical Education Center. It gives students who’ve just completed 5th grade the opportunity to explore five CTE programs over five days.

Thursday morning, we found some of them rolling dough in a culinary arts class.

“I wanted to learn how to cook, and properly make something,” Kelijah Crockett told us.

Others were getting a closer look at automotive repair.

“I get to do stuff that I haven’t done before,” said Justin Portillo, “and it’s fun.”

A carpentry class had students sanding birdhouses.

“When I walked in here I was so surprised it was so big,” said Nastashia Rivera. “I didn’t expect it would be like a workshop.”

And during an engineering session, more students were modifying robots.

“It’s like a little job that, you know, when you grow up, maybe you’re going to do this, and a little experience of what you’re going to do,” said Mishika Pandya.

Kathleen Duncan is the Director of Career and Technical Education for Roanoke City Public Schools.

“They’re just finishing elementary and transitioning into middle school, but my hope is they find a spark, something that really interests them, they want to continue to explore as they move from middle school into high school and beyond,” Duncan said. “That would be the ultimate goal.”

And Duncan said she hopes the career camp will show students, their parents, and the wider community there’s something for everyone in the Career and Technical Education programs that Roanoke City Public Schools now provides.

