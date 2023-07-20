Tiny Miss of America national pageant underway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 25th anniversary of the Tiny Miss of America national pageant started competing in Roanoke Thursday.

Around 50 contestants from all over the country compete for the title.

There are several categories in the competition, including optional ones such as talent, casual wear and discussing passion projects.

This weekend they will be crowning 16 new national queens.

”This organization helps these young women build life skills such as interview and public speaking,” says Tiny Miss of America’s National Director, Gabrielle Majors. “Not only that, but it’s also a sisterhood, so all of these girls are part of what we call our Tiny Miss Family and it’s a very sweet family environment that we are all here in.”

The winning contestants will be announced Saturday.

